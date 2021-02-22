Sacred Sound Healing in the Kiva With Dr. Zachary Cashin

Date: Friday, February 26th | 5:30pm OR 7:00pm

Join us for a special sound healing journey in the Sacred Kiva. Experience an hour of vibration through the sound with bells, chimes, digeridoo, flute and gong that with assist you into deep meditation into the present moment.

Many teachers have come forth recently accentuating the importance of present moment awareness conceptually in our modern times. But what does it really mean and how can one achieve this state? Simply live in to it!

Space available to 10 participants in each timeslot due to Covid-19 regulations.