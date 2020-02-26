Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Submit an Event

« All Events

Sacred Sound: Kirtan (Mantra Chanting) & Sound Healing

March 1 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Sacred Sound & Gong Bath
Date: Sunday, March 1st

Time: 6-7:30pm

Location: Kiva

Cost: Suggested Donation ($15-$20)

Description: A Sacred Sound offering in the Kiva with mantra, meditation, teachings and purifying gong bath.

Bio: Eaden & Deva Shantay, True Nature’s Founders, love sharing sacred space in which to explore intention & purpose. They embody the Yin & Yang energies of creation, sharing ancient wisdom infused with joy.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
March 1
Time:
6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sacred-sound-kirtan-mantra-chanting-sound-healing-tickets-89813521661

Organizer

True Nature Healing Arts
Phone:
970-963-9900
Email:
truenaturehealingarts.com
Website:
truenaturehealingarts.com/workshops

Venue

True Nature Healing Arts
100 N. Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9705100212
▲Top