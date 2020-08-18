Sacred Tree Medicine Weekend at Elderberry’s Farm in Paonia, CO

Facilitated By: Tonja Reichley

When: August 21-23, 2020, at 5pm Friday 8/21 through Sunday 8/23 at 2pm

Description: Deepen into the roots of the trees and your own roots. Remember their ancient wisdom and medicine for body and spirit. Sleep, dream, dance, and breathe with the trees in the mountains of Colorado, in community and with the elements of air, fire, water, and earth. We will journey, inward and outward, with our tree allies, connecting to their wisdom, and create medicines like syrups, tree essences, teas, incense and tinctures. We will delve into the cosmology of the bile buadha, the World Tree from Ireland and connect our healing practices to these realms.

Email: tonjareichley@gmail.com

Register & More Info: https://www.elderberrysfarm.com/tree-medicine/