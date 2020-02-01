Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

SAT Prep Workshop

March 21 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Free

Looking to improve your score before taking the SAT? Look no further! Join us for a FREE SAT Prep workshop with Philip Kalfas. With over 25 years of education experience, Philip will guide students through official practice tests, cover commonly missed questions, and provide strategies, tips, and insights to improve your SAT score.

While this workshop is free, registration is required as space is limited. As junior students will be taking the SAT in school in April, registration will be open to juniors only until one week before the program (3/13/2020). On this date, other high school students can register if open spots remain. Register in person at the library or by calling Teen Services Coordinator, Kristen Doyle at 970-927-4311 ext 1004.

Learn more about instructor Philip Kalfas at www.aspentutor.com

Details

Date:
March 21
Time:
9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://www.basaltlibrary.org/

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
