SAWliday Art Sale

December 10 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

One event on December 11, 2021 at 2:00 pm

Free

Mark your calendars…the annual SAWliday Open House and art sale has two dates this year: Friday, December 10th, 5-8 PM and Saturday, December 11th, 2-5 PM. 

Paintings, pottery, jewelry, sculpture, ceramics, prints and metalwork by 25+ SAW artists will be on view and for sale in the artists’ studio spaces. Enjoy refreshments, live music and, of course, lots of artwork inside and out. Come out and support your local Carbondale creatives and go home with something unique and handmade. 

Bring your friends! Bring your love of art!…See you at SAW!
This event is free and open to all. Happy SAWlidays!

Details

Date:
December 10
Time:
5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://sawcarbondale.com/2021/11/22/sawliday-open-house-2021/

Organizer

SAW
Phone:
970-618-7479
Email:
alleghanym@gmail.com
Website:
https://sawcarbondale.com/

Venue

SAW (Studio For Arts + Works)
525 Buggy Circle
Carbondale, 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-618-7479
Website:
https://sawcarbondale.com/

