SAWliday Art Sale

Mark your calendars…the annual SAWliday Open House and art sale has two dates this year: Friday, December 10th, 5-8 PM and Saturday, December 11th, 2-5 PM.

Paintings, pottery, jewelry, sculpture, ceramics, prints and metalwork by 25+ SAW artists will be on view and for sale in the artists’ studio spaces. Enjoy refreshments, live music and, of course, lots of artwork inside and out. Come out and support your local Carbondale creatives and go home with something unique and handmade.

Bring your friends! Bring your love of art!…See you at SAW!

This event is free and open to all. Happy SAWlidays!