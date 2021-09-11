Carbondale's community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World

September 11 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every day that begins at 8:00 am, repeating until September 19, 2021

Free

September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001, your Garfield County Libraries are hosting a poster exhibition online and at multiple branch locations.

This poster exhibit was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
September 11
Time:
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Categories:
,
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/featured-news/september-11-2001-day-changed-world

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Garfield County Library

Related Events

▲Top
Close