September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World
September 19 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Free
|Recurring Event (See all)
An event every day that begins at 8:00 am, repeating until September 19, 2021
September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001, your Garfield County Libraries are hosting a poster exhibition online and at multiple branch locations.
This poster exhibit was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom.