September First Friday at R2 Gallery

Carbondale Arts presents two exhibitions opening Friday, September 4th with an outdoor artist talk beginning at 5:30pm. R2 Gallery will be open until 7pm and can host up to 10 visitors at a time (masks and social distancing enforced).

“Parallel” represents the long-term creative friendship with mixed media artists, and 2018/19 Aspen Art Museum (AAM) Fellows Wewer Keohane and Andrew Roberts-Gray who have known each other for over 25 years and had many “parallel” experiences along the way.

“Self-Reflected Universe” is a solo exhibition by Brian Colley,

whose artwork ranges from contemplative to imaginative, often with an undulating current of humor running throughout. His perspective on art (and life) is to see beyond the superficial, the conventional, and the predictable, to find what is new and inspiring. Brian often asks questions through his art about humanity in relation to society, nature, and the universe.

Both exhibitions will be on display September 4 – October 2, 2020, and a virtual tour will be available after the opening.