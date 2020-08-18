September Walk on the Other Side

Join ACES Director of Naturalist Programs, Jim Kravitz on this rare opportunity to discover the far side of the North Star Preserve, which is otherwise closed to the public. This small group experience will meander through the entire length of the preserve, traversing riparian areas and aspen fans along the flanks of Aspen Mountain. Along the way we will discover, observe and learn about the rich animal and plant life that make North Star their home. During this one-of-a-kind walk we will observe ecological features and natural habitats of North Star and discuss the importance of land preservation in our valley.

This class requires advance registration to ensure appropriate planning for the field experience. Meeting place and other details will be communicated with registered participants closer to the class.