Settings: Rooted in Clay, Grounded in Community

An annual fall fundraising event benefiting Carbondale Clay Center.

~ Saturday, September 18th 5-8pm ~

Join us for Carbondale Clay Center’s largest fundraiser of the year! Enjoy a night of locally handcrafted ceramics, dinner prepared by local chef Eli LaVaude, and music by local band The Grass Patties!

Tickets are $100 per person (early bird pricing $90 through August 31st)

• 1 handcrafted plate made by local ceramic artist

• dinner prepared by local chef, Eli LaVaude

• live entertainment by local band The Grass Patties (Craig & Sheena Patterson + Shanti Gruber)

• access to the silent auction

• BONUS: 1 ceramic centerpiece component made by local ceramic artist

NEW THIS YEAR

You may now reserve a 4 top, 6 top, or 8 top table. Or join the community tables! And don’t forget to reserve a bottle of wine for your table at check out!

THANK YOU, SPONSORS!

Alpine Bank, Leslieann Gallagher, Bldg Seed Architects, Dr. Bert & Dyana Furmansky, Reese Henry & Co Inc., Carbondale Car Care, Highwater Farm, Sustainable Settings, Erin’s Acres, Batch Provisions, Marble Distilling Co, Carbondale Beerworks

☞ Would you like to help sponsor the event? Email director@carbondaleclay.org

COIVD POLICY / ATTENDEE REQUIREMENT

All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test within 72 hours of the event.

https://www.carbondaleclay.org/settings-2021