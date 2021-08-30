Settings: Rooted in Clay, Grounded in Community
September 18 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm$100
Settings: Rooted in Clay, Grounded in Community
An annual fall fundraising event benefiting Carbondale Clay Center.
~ Saturday, September 18th 5-8pm ~
Join us for Carbondale Clay Center’s largest fundraiser of the year! Enjoy a night of locally handcrafted ceramics, dinner prepared by local chef Eli LaVaude, and music by local band The Grass Patties!
Tickets are $100 per person (early bird pricing $90 through August 31st)
• 1 handcrafted plate made by local ceramic artist
• dinner prepared by local chef, Eli LaVaude
• live entertainment by local band The Grass Patties (Craig & Sheena Patterson + Shanti Gruber)
• access to the silent auction
• BONUS: 1 ceramic centerpiece component made by local ceramic artist
NEW THIS YEAR
You may now reserve a 4 top, 6 top, or 8 top table. Or join the community tables! And don’t forget to reserve a bottle of wine for your table at check out!
THANK YOU, SPONSORS!
Alpine Bank, Leslieann Gallagher, Bldg Seed Architects, Dr. Bert & Dyana Furmansky, Reese Henry & Co Inc., Carbondale Car Care, Highwater Farm, Sustainable Settings, Erin’s Acres, Batch Provisions, Marble Distilling Co, Carbondale Beerworks
☞ Would you like to help sponsor the event? Email director@carbondaleclay.org
COIVD POLICY / ATTENDEE REQUIREMENT
All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test within 72 hours of the event.
https://www.carbondaleclay.org/settings-2021