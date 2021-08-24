Sherrie York Linocut Printmaking Demonstration (RSVP Requested)

An in-person linocut printmaking demonstration with printmaker Sherrie York on Thursday, August 26th from 4PM to 6PM at Ann Korologos Gallery in Basalt. To provide adequate supplies, RSVP is required. Please call the gallery at (970) 927-9668 or email art@korologosgallery.com.

At the event, learn about the reduction linocut printmaking process, see the different stages of a multi-color print, enjoy the hands-on printing experience and take home your print. For the safety of our clientele, artists, and staff, masks are kindly required and RSVP is appreciated.

In the words of Sherrie York, “It’s never too late to learn—but it’s easy to have the thought that “if only I had started this practice sooner, think of how much better I would have been!”