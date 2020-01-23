Shift Out of Scarcity with Michelle Bryan and Sarah Stepans

On the first new moon of 2020 take a journey with us… Using music, movement and the tradition of shamanic journeying, connect deeply with your source of inner wisdom. Each dancer will be blindfolded for a private experience designed to invite prosperity and abundance into every aspect of your life. Workshop will be in the Round Room at Third Street Center and includes group hypnotherapy, trance dance and ceremony.

$55.00 – Please register by calling 970-618-5879 or through PayPal. Please bring a yoga mat, pillow and water.

Michelle Bryan is a Certified Hypnotherapist, Past Life Soul Regression therapist and Rapid Transormational Therapy practitioner. Sarah Stepans is a Yoga Teacher, a Reiki Master, she is working towards becoming certified as a facilitator in Past Life Regression. In 2018, Sarah traveled to Portugal for Trance Dance Facilitator Training from Wilbert Alix.