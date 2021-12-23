Your community connector

Sip, Shop + Connect: Healthy Holiday Happy Hours at True Nature

December 23, 2021 @ 6:00 pm - January 13, 2022 @ 8:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 6:00 pm on Thursday, repeating until December 23, 2021

Thursdays in December | 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th | 6-8 PM

Join us at True Nature Healing Arts every Thursday in December for after-hours shopping specials, cafe offerings, and LIVE MUSIC! Sip, shop, and connect with our community. Boutique specialists will be on hand to explain the ethics behind our collection of consciously curated gifts.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sip-shop-connect-healthy-holiday-happy-hour-shopping-at-true-nature-tickets-210652847337

Details

Start:
December 23 @ 6:00 pm
End:
January 13, 2022 @ 8:00 pm
Event Category:
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sip-shop-connect-healthy-holiday-happy-hour-shopping-at-true-nature-tickets-210652847337

Organizer

True Nature Healing Arts
Phone:
970-963-9900
Email:
truenaturehealingarts.com
Website:
truenaturehealingarts.com/workshops

Venue

True Nature Healing Arts
100 N. Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9705100212

