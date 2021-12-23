Sip, Shop + Connect: Healthy Holiday Happy Hours at True Nature

Thursdays in December | 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th | 6-8 PM

Join us at True Nature Healing Arts every Thursday in December for after-hours shopping specials, cafe offerings, and LIVE MUSIC! Sip, shop, and connect with our community. Boutique specialists will be on hand to explain the ethics behind our collection of consciously curated gifts.

