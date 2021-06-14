Skate Deck Art with Carbondale Arts

In celebration of the first Olympic skateboarding competition, teens are invited to a skate deck art workshop led by Brett Haynes of Carbondale Arts. Each teen will get their own skate deck to use as a canvas, which can be hung as art or used as a skateboard after the program! Brett will guide students through the process of designing, planning, and executing their skate deck design with a broad variety of mediums. This program will meet outside at the library, rain or shine. Facemasks and adherence to social distancing are required.

This program is for students entering grades 5 – 12.

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED BY SUNDAY, JULY 25th at bit.ly/BRLskatedeckart

About our instructor – Brett Haynes is a local artist and instructor for Carbondale Arts. In addition to creating some incredible skate deck masterpieces, Brett is an accomplished tattoo artist, illustrator, and musician.

Please note that this program includes a skate deck, but does not provide trucks or wheels. To turn your skate deck art into a rideable skateboard, you will need to purchase these on your own.