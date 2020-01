Join us for a community skiathlon that raises money to support the Spring Gulch nordic ski trails! Skiers collect pledges per kilometer they ski from friends, family, and others in the community or self sponsor for $15. And don’t forget about the silent auction! To sign up, download our Ski For Sisu Form at https://www.springgulch.org/ski-for-sisu. If you would like to volunteer, contact us at info@springgulch.org