Ski for Sisu- Skiathon for Spring Gulch

NEW FOR 2021 – Ski your own social distance!

Ski as far as you can over a nine-day event.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

1) Sign up using this form (or via our website at springgulch.org). The minimum entry fee is $20 (per individual) for skiers who have not collected sponsorship pledges.

2) Gather sponsorship pledges to multiply your contribution! This is optional but critically important to helping us reach our fundraising goals that continue to make Community Powered Skiing possible at Spring Gulch.

3) Take the 9-day challenge. Ski any-time of day, as often as you like, between Feb. 6 & Feb. 14, 2021, on marked 3.5k, 10k, and 12.5k courses.

4) Report the distance you ski at springgulch.org (daily, or as a 9-day total the last day of the event). We are relying on the honor system for all results reporting.

5) We’ll tally up the KM’s and cheer you on (from a distance) throughout the week. Prizes will be awarded, and all entrants will be entered in a raffle for some great schwag!

ALL PLEDGES ARE TAX DEDUCTIBLE

The Mount Sopris Nordic Council operates Spring Gulch as an IRS 501(c)(3) non-profit.

For more information email: info@springgulch.org