Snowmass Guided Trek

Guided tours depart from outside the Snowmass Ticket Pavilion on the Snowmass Mall twice daily, at 10:00AM and 1:00 PM. Join and ACES naturalist on a 2 hour tour through Snowmass’ beautiful winter landscape. Learn about Snowmass’ Ice Age past as you trek within a mile of the Ziegler Reservoir, where a major Ice Age discovery and dig occurred in 2010. Explore aspen groves and a small creek, home to wildlife. Learn what it takes for plants and animals to survive the cold and snowy conditions of Snowmass’ perfect winter landscape.

This trek is a 2 mile loop over moderate terrain and is guided at a leisurely pace. The trek begins and ends on the Snowmass Mall. Traction devices such as micro spikes or snowshoes will be provided based on trail conditions.