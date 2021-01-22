  • Most of us haven’t had a chance to see many uncovered faces since March, so we thought we’d share a few — all taken fr om a safe distance or within a pod. Photos by Jane Bachrach, Will Grandbois and Amy Hadden Marsh Most of us haven’t had a chance to see many uncovered faces since March, so we thought we’d share a few — all taken fr om a safe distance or within a pod. Photos by Jane Bachrach, Will Grandbois and Amy Hadden Marsh Current Issue→ Past Issues
Snowmass Guided Trek

January 22 @ 10:00 am - May 25 @ 1:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every day that begins at 10:00 am, repeating until April 16, 2021

Free

Guided tours depart from outside the Snowmass Ticket Pavilion on the Snowmass Mall twice daily, at 10:00AM and 1:00 PM. Join and ACES naturalist on a 2 hour tour through Snowmass’ beautiful winter landscape. Learn about Snowmass’ Ice Age past as you trek within a mile of the Ziegler Reservoir, where a major Ice Age discovery and dig occurred in 2010. Explore aspen groves and a small creek, home to wildlife. Learn what it takes for plants and animals to survive the cold and snowy conditions of Snowmass’ perfect winter landscape.

This trek is a 2 mile loop over moderate terrain and is guided at a leisurely pace. The trek begins and ends on the Snowmass Mall. Traction devices such as micro spikes or snowshoes will be provided based on trail conditions.

January 22 @ 10:00 am
May 25 @ 1:00 pm
Free
https://www.aspennature.org/classes/snowmass-trek

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
970-925-5756
bleigh@aspennature.org
https://www.aspennature.org/learn/programs/pedaleando-community-bike-ride

Snowmass Ticket Pavillion
45 Village Square
Snowmass, CO 81615 + Google Map
