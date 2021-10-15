Sopris Lodge at Carbondale’s Inaugural Fall Festival

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale, a new resort-style retirement community in the Roaring Fork Valley, will host its first-ever fall festival on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 4 to 6:30 p.m., where guests will be treated to a fun-filled afternoon of food, activities and live entertainment by Hammered Straight and Tim Lyons.

Members of the public are invited to visit the Sopris Lodge campus, located at 295 Rio Grande Avenue in Carbondale, to celebrate autumn’s arrival and the opening of the senior living community, which welcomed its first residents in July.

“We’re grateful for all the team members, residents, families and friends who have made our opening great, and we can’t wait to celebrate,” said Community Relations Director Molly DeMarr.

The festival will feature fall-themed beverages and hors d’oeuvres, signature fare from Sopris Lodge’s Chef Brett Allais, live music from local bands, pumpkin painting, bean bag games and guided tours of the community.

This event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP online at https://soprislodge.com/fall-festival-2021/ or by calling the concierge desk at 970-340-4460.

Note: Off-site parking is available along Main Street. Guests may also park in the public lot across from Town Hall and take the Rio Grande Trail to campus. Health screenings will be conducted at the front desk and all activities will be outside (weather permitting) and arranged to encourage social distancing. Masks are kindly appreciated.

About Sopris Lodge at Carbondale: Sopris Lodge at Carbondale is a Colorado-based retirement community offering independent living, assisted living and memory care residences in the Roaring Fork Valley. Set in the picturesque Rocky Mountain town of Carbondale and nestled between the historic destinations of Aspen and Glenwood Springs, Sopris Lodge at Carbondale is managed by WellAge Senior Living, a respected senior care management company.