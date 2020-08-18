TACAW and Crown Mountain Park are keeping the drive-ins going with a screening of the remarkable concert film Soul Power. This documentary gives you a backstage pass to the legendary “ZAIRE 74” music festival in Kinshasa which accompanied the Rumble in the Jungle heavyweight boxing championship match between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in October 1974. Performers in the film include James Brown, BB King, Bill Withers, Miriam Makeba, and Celia Cruz. Come together with your friends and neighbors to experience Soul Power at the Drive-In.

This event is made possible thanks to the support of First Bank and the City of Aspen. Please note that ticket fees and sponsorship will not cover the cost of producing this event. If you would like to DONATE TO TACAW, please click here.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on August 7. Vehicles will be parked starting at 7:45 pm on a first-come-first-served basis. Audio will be broadcast via FM radio to vehicles on channel 95.3.