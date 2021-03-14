Carbondale's community connector

Spring Awakening Community Meditation

March 20 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Join us outside by the fire pit and let’s wake up for spring! This guided meditation will help you clear your energy and revitalize so you can move forward with your goals and dreams. Let’s burn away whatever has kept you from being your happiest, healthiest and best self.

Mini Intuitive Reading + Healing Sessions Available| Bookings between 1-5 pm

Receive a 20-minute energy tune-up! Ann O’Brien uses her intuitive abilities to see energetic patterns in your life, so you can release blockages and fulfill your destiny. A session with Ann will empower you to find peace and clarity around relationships, work, and other matters. She works with healing guides to assist you in releasing stress, unhelpful habits, and beliefs along with other people’s energy. Investment: $50 (normally $185/ hour minimum). Call True Nature to book your spot at 970.963.9900.

Details

Date:
March 20
Time:
12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-awakening-community-meditation-tickets-145349950615

Venue

True Nature Healing Arts
100 N. Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9705100212

