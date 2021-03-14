Carbondale's community connector

Spring Equinox Community Celebration

March 20

Visit True Nature Healing Arts on the Spring Equinox to honor the shift in season to spring. Enjoy one of our free community events, or sign up for a special workshop!

Schedule of Events:

All Day Fire Circle: Set your intentions for Spring. Utilize Peace Garden Fire Herbs or intention paper and take time to burn and release what no longer serves!

12pm: Spring Awakening Community Meditation w/ Ann O’Brien. In the Peace Garden.

12pm-2pm: PAUSE & REFLECT. Join others across the Roaring Fork Valley for a silent meditation as we take the opportunity to look back on the last year of the pandemic and look forward on this Spring Equinox. The Peace Garden is open to the community as a quiet space for peace and reflection.

1-5pm: Mini Energy Clearing Sessions w/ Ann O’Brien. DETAILS. Call to book 970-963-9900.

1pm: Embodied Spring. Specialty Yoga Workshop w/ Colleen Bishop. VIRTUAL & In-Person

3:30pm: Spring into the Garden: Discuss spring preparations w/ Peace Garden Manager, Megan Miller.

Details

Date:
March 20
Event Categories:
,
Event Tags:
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-equinox-community-celebration-at-true-nature-healing-arts-tickets-145313499589

Organizer

True Nature Healing Arts
Phone:
970-963-9900
Email:
truenaturehealingarts.com
Website:
truenaturehealingarts.com/workshops

Venue

True Nature Healing Arts
100 N. Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9705100212

