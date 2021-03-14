Spring Equinox Community Celebration

Visit True Nature Healing Arts on the Spring Equinox to honor the shift in season to spring. Enjoy one of our free community events, or sign up for a special workshop!

Schedule of Events:

All Day Fire Circle: Set your intentions for Spring. Utilize Peace Garden Fire Herbs or intention paper and take time to burn and release what no longer serves!

12pm: Spring Awakening Community Meditation w/ Ann O’Brien. In the Peace Garden.

12pm-2pm: PAUSE & REFLECT. Join others across the Roaring Fork Valley for a silent meditation as we take the opportunity to look back on the last year of the pandemic and look forward on this Spring Equinox. The Peace Garden is open to the community as a quiet space for peace and reflection.

1-5pm: Mini Energy Clearing Sessions w/ Ann O’Brien. DETAILS. Call to book 970-963-9900.

1pm: Embodied Spring. Specialty Yoga Workshop w/ Colleen Bishop. VIRTUAL & In-Person

3:30pm: Spring into the Garden: Discuss spring preparations w/ Peace Garden Manager, Megan Miller.