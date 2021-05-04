High Country Sinfonia presents, “Spring for Joy,” featuring pieces by Beethoven, Bach, Suk, Haydn and Britten. A mix of indoor and outdoor venues from Aspen to Carbondale will allow for audience members to attend safely.

The program will kick off with Beethoven’s Ode to Joy; other audience favorites will follow, including Josef Suk’s lush Serenade for Strings and Benjamin Britten’s Simple Symphony. The program will feature solo performances by Concertmaster Emily Acri and Principal Second Violinist Katie Ralston performing the Bach Double Violin Concerto, and Principal Cellist Roberto Arundale performing Haydn’s 2nd Cello Concerto. Audience sizes will be limited based on county requirements at the time of the concerts; masks and physical distancing will be required.