Spring into the Garden: Discuss Spring Preparations at True Nature

March 20 @ 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Discuss spring preparations w/ Peace Garden Manager, Megan Miller at True Nature Healing Arts
Saturday, March 20th | 3:30-5pm

Location: Outdoor Yoga Spiral & Fire Pit

Price: FREE (Donations Welcome)

Join Peace Garden Manager, Megan Miller for a community discussion and Q&A about the importance of soil health, seed sourcing and a brief introduction to Biodynamics to help you feel more confident and creative this season.

Did you order too many seeds or have saved some from last season? Join us for a community seed exchange as well!

Details

Date:
March 20
Time:
3:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Event Category:
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-into-the-garden-discuss-spring-preparations-at-true-nature-tickets-145351862333

Organizer

True Nature Healing Arts
Phone:
970-963-9900
Email:
truenaturehealingarts.com
Website:
truenaturehealingarts.com/workshops

Venue

True Nature Healing Arts
100 N. Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9705100212

