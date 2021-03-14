Spring into the Garden: Discuss Spring Preparations at True Nature

Discuss spring preparations w/ Peace Garden Manager, Megan Miller at True Nature Healing Arts

Saturday, March 20th | 3:30-5pm

Location: Outdoor Yoga Spiral & Fire Pit

Price: FREE (Donations Welcome)

Join Peace Garden Manager, Megan Miller for a community discussion and Q&A about the importance of soil health, seed sourcing and a brief introduction to Biodynamics to help you feel more confident and creative this season.

Did you order too many seeds or have saved some from last season? Join us for a community seed exchange as well!