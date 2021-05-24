Join us for the third session of the Spring Lecture Series. “Barefoot Dreams of Petra Luna” tells the tale of Mexican migration to Colorado following the Mexican Revolution. Find out about the history of the immigrant families in our community.

Alda P. Dobbs is the author of the upcoming novel Barefoot Dreams of Petra Luna. She was born in a small town in Coahuila, Mexico but moved to San Antonio, Texas as a child. Alda studied physics and worked as an engineer before pursuing her love of storytelling. She’s as passionate about connecting children to their past, their communities, different cultures and nature as she is about writing. Alda lives with her husband and two children outside Houston, Texas.

Watch the presentation live via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85425002555?pwd=Q3hnVXNzWVQreVhNcU5YTTNSQUMrdz09

Sus bibliotecas de Garfield presentan la tercera sesión de la Serie de Conferencias de Primavera. Barefoot Dreams de Alda P. Dobbs. Barefoot Dreams cuenta la historia de la migración mexicana a Colorado después de la Revolución Mexicana. Conozca la historia de las familias inmigrantes en nuestra comunidad. Alda P. Dobbs es la autora de la próxima novela Barefoot Dreams of Petra Luna. Nació en un pequeño pueblo de Coahuila, México, pero se mudó a San Antonio, Texas cuando era niña. Alda estudió física y trabajó como ingeniera antes de dedicarse a su amor por la narración. Le apasiona tanto conectar a los niños con su pasado, sus comunidades, diferentes culturas y la naturaleza como lo es escribir. Alda vive con su esposo y sus dos hijos en las afueras de Houston, Texas.

Participa a través de Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85425002555?pwd=Q3hnVXNzWVQreVhNcU5YTTNSQUMrdz09