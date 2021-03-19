Carbondale's community connector

Spring Lecture Series: Sisters of Courage

March 24 @ 6:00 pm

Free

The Civil War, Westward Expansion, the Panic of 1893 are all well known historical events that take on new meaning with this story of their impact on a single family. For Women’s History Month, you are invited to this virtual event where you will learn about Kittie and Annie Harbison from Denver and walk with them as they cross Berthoud Pass to create a successful dairy ranch in a hostile environment.

Join via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86569138038

March 24
6:00 pm
Free
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/spring-lecture-series-sisters-courage

