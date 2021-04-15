Carbondale's community connector

Spring Outdoor Flower Arrangements for Kids

May 13 @ 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Free

Arranging flowers doesn’t have to be an art reserved for trained florists! In this class you will learn how to create your own beautiful flower arrangement that you can keep for yourself or give it to a friend.

This program is weather permitting. We will be practicing social distancing by separating households 6 feet apart and anyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask. If the weather is bad, this program will be held online, on our Facebook Page.

Details

Date:
May 13
Time:
3:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
