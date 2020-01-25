Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Submit an Event

« All Events

Sunlight Mountain Snowshoe Shuffle

February 23 @ 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

$30 – $35

Join in on the fun at the annual Sunlight Mountain Snowshoe Shuffle on Sunday, February 23rd! This is a GORGEOUS 8K race set in the side country of Sunlight Mountain Resort through the beautiful spruce forest, meadows, and aspen glades of Babbish Gulch. Friendly, on-leash dogs welcome and encouraged to participate. Enjoy snacks, refreshments, and a raffle with amazing prizes after the race. All proceeds benefit Colorado Animal Rescue (C.A.R.E.). Early bird registration now open, visit coloradoanimalrescue.org. Day-of registration begins at 9:00 a.m., race at 10:00. Snowshoe Shuffle t-shirts included in registration for the first 80 sign ups.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
February 23
Time:
9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Cost:
$30 – $35
Website:
https://coloradoanimalrescue.salsalabs.org/2020SunlightMountainSnowshoeShuffle/index.html

Organizer

Colorado Animal Rescue
Phone:
970.947.9173
Email:
events@coloradoanimalrescue.org
Website:
www.coloradoanimalrescue.org

Venue

Sunlight Mountain Resort
10901 County Road 117
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 + Google Map
▲Top