Join in on the fun at the annual Sunlight Mountain Snowshoe Shuffle on Sunday, February 23rd! This is a GORGEOUS 8K race set in the side country of Sunlight Mountain Resort through the beautiful spruce forest, meadows, and aspen glades of Babbish Gulch. Friendly, on-leash dogs welcome and encouraged to participate. Enjoy snacks, refreshments, and a raffle with amazing prizes after the race. All proceeds benefit Colorado Animal Rescue (C.A.R.E.). Early bird registration now open, visit coloradoanimalrescue.org. Day-of registration begins at 9:00 a.m., race at 10:00. Snowshoe Shuffle t-shirts included in registration for the first 80 sign ups.