Sunlight Snowshoe Shuffle

We may not be able to gather, but we can still get outside and have an adventure with our furry friends! Plan your own 8K route, strap on your snowshoes, and don’t forget your dog!

Register for the shuffle and complete your 8k on your own schedule between Feb 7th – Feb 21st.

How it works:

Registration is open January 25th – February 21st.

$25 Participation Fee (Includes Event Shirt, C.A.R.E. Koozie, and Dog Treats)

February 7th – Start Shuffling!

Share your route info, participation photos, and race results on Strava and Facebook.

Tag @coloradoanimalrescue on Facebook and Instagram with photos from your adventure to be entered in the Raffle*.

*Thanks to a generous donation by Sunlight Mountain Resort, all participants will be entered into a raffle to win two full-day lift tickets and six full-day tickets!

Make sure to invite your friends and family to sign up and remember, you can race anywhere you want!