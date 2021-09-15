Swap it like it’s Hot: Clothing Swap and Fall Extravaganza

Shop until you drop, ALL FOR FREE! Join in the fun of Basalt Regional Library’s first ever clothing swap and fall community event. There will be food, drinks, games, music, and more happening throughout the day. Donate clothing prior to October 1st, and get exclusive access to shop from 10AM to 12PM. 12-5PM all members of the public are invited to shop for their new wardrobe. Activities and food are available to all.

Please note: The swap room will have a limited number of participants at one time. You may experience a short wait time.