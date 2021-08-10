Swap it Like it’s Hot: Item Drop Off

Starting September 13th, and continuing until the end of the month, the library will be accepting clothing for the event Swap it Like it’s Hot, during our normal library hours. Donated items must be brought to the Patron Desk, must be well maintained, free of any rips, pulls or stains, clean and “in fashion”. We will stop accepting donations on October 1st. Donating items will get you a ticket.

On October 9th, beginning at 10AM, this ticket will allow you entrance and first pick of the Swap items. Then from 3-5PM we will open the Swap up to the general public. The items that remain, will be packed up and donated to a local thrift store. We will not be taking any socks, underwear, ski, or outdoor gear at this time. If you have any questions, please contact Laura Baumgarten at 927-4311 ext. 1011 or Laura@basaltlibrary.org.