Systemic Family Constellation: Healing with the Ancestors

Every one of us has a portion of individual, ancestral and collective healing to do. We carry ancestral transmission’s that strongly influence us, our families, our relationships, and as we are seeing, have powerful cultural effect’s. When we become aware of the structures that we are born from, we all are freed from the past and system’s begin to heal.

Check out the 5th episode called Thank the Past on Netflix from the series: Love, Sex and Goop. It is focused entirely on the Family Constellation process. I hope to see you at the Intro to Systemic Constellation on Wed Dec. 1st or at the full day workshop on Sunday Dec. 5th. Pre- registration is necessary 💚

http://www.carolshure.com/events/