Tails and Tailes Outside Bilingual Storytime

June 10 @ 10:30 am - 11:00 am

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 10:30 am on Thursday, repeating until June 24, 2021

Free

Explore this year’s summer reading theme: animals during this interactive storytime. Each week we will read fun stories and end with an activity. Recommended for ages 3-5.

This week’s theme: Pets. Create a stick library for Basalt’s dogs!

This program is weather permitting. Please bring your own seating arrangements. We will be practicing social distancing by separating households 6 feet apart and anyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask.

* When the weather is bad, storytime will be held online, on our Facebook Page.

Details

Date:
June 10
Time:
10:30 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
