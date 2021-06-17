Tails and Tailes Outside Bilingual Storytime
June 17 @ 10:30 am - 11:00 am
Free
An event every week that begins at 10:30 am on Thursday, repeating until June 24, 2021
Explore this year’s summer reading theme: animals during this interactive storytime. Each week we will read fun stories and end with an activity. Recommended for ages 3-5.
This week’s theme: Pets. Create a stick library for Basalt’s dogs!
This program is weather permitting. Please bring your own seating arrangements. We will be practicing social distancing by separating households 6 feet apart and anyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask.
* When the weather is bad, storytime will be held online, on our Facebook Page.