Tails and Tailes Outside Bilingual Storytime

Explore this year’s summer reading theme: animals during this interactive storytime. Each week we will read fun stories and end with an activity. Recommended for ages 3-5.

This week’s theme: Pets. Create a stick library for Basalt’s dogs!

This program is weather permitting. Please bring your own seating arrangements. We will be practicing social distancing by separating households 6 feet apart and anyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask.

* When the weather is bad, storytime will be held online, on our Facebook Page.