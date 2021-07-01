Tails and Tales Outside Bilingual Storytime
July 1 @ 10:30 am - 11:00 am
Free
|Recurring Event (See all)
An event every 5 weeks that begins at 10:30 am on Thursday, repeating until July 29, 2021
Explore this year’s summer reading theme: animals during this interactive storytime. Each week we will read fun stories and end with an activity. Recommended for ages 3-5.
This week’s theme: Farms
This program is weather permitting. Please bring your own seating arrangements. Masks appreciated and distancing is recommended.
* When the weather is bad, storytime will be held online, on our Facebook Page.