Frosty the Snowman, was a jolly, happy soul with a corn cob pipe and a button nose and two eyes made out of coal…. or was he? With this painting kit, Frosty can have any nose you would like. Choose between Frosty, Santa, or an elf and customize these decorative wall hangers any way you would like. Kits come complete with paint and a character hanging. Available while supplies last.