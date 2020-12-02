“Take the Power Back” Divestment Film and Discussion

Join us this Friday for a screening of Take the Power Back, a short film on the origins of 350.org and the global fossil fuel divestment movement. College endowments, foundations, faith groups, pension funds and cities are divesting from the coal, oil and gas companies fueling the climate crisis, as well as their leading financiers in order to hasten the transition to clean energy. See how far we’ve come in the fight to stop the fossil fuel money pipeline. Following will be a discussion of our local campaigns to add our municipalities to this “domino effect” of institutions bringing about the end to the fossil fuel era.

RSVP to attend on Zoom here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pf–trzooGdRRj36w5j0NoSRXQLKJ9nUH