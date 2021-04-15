Teen Bike Maintenance Workshop with Way of Compassion Bike Project

Learn the foundations of bike maintenance and start to get your ride in shape for this summer! Students in grades 5 – 12 are invited to join this two-part program in partnership with The Way of Compassion Bike Project. In our first session, students will try their hands at fixing flat tires, breaking chains, and other must-know basics of keeping your bike in good working order. The following week, bike mechanics will help students assess the work their bike needs and create a comprehensive list of services and parts needed. Students will then work with our mechanics to remedy issues that can be solved within the time frame of our program, and have an idea of what other work might be needed.

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED BY FRIDAY, MAY 14TH at bit.ly/BRLbike