Teen Creative Club
July 1 @ 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Free
|Recurring Event (See all)
An event every 4 weeks that begins at 3:00 pm on Thursday, repeating until July 22, 2021
Get your creative juices flowing on Thursday afternoons with our Teen Creative Club! We’ll meet outside at the library from 3-4PM to work on a different DIY arts and crafts project each week. This program is for students entering grades 5 – 12.
Please come prepared to spend the entire time outdoors. Masks appreciated and distancing is recommended. Program spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis – arrive on time!
Teen Creative Club Projects
7/1 – Nerf Quickdraw Squared
7/8 – Airplant Mobiles
7/15 – Pyrography (wood burning)
7/22 – Beeswax Candles