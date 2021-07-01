Carbondale's community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Teen Creative Club

July 1 @ 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every 4 weeks that begins at 3:00 pm on Thursday, repeating until July 22, 2021

Free

Get your creative juices flowing on Thursday afternoons with our Teen Creative Club! We’ll meet outside at the library from 3-4PM to work on a different DIY arts and crafts project each week. This program is for students entering grades 5 – 12.

Please come prepared to spend the entire time outdoors. Masks appreciated and distancing is recommended. Program spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis – arrive on time!

Teen Creative Club Projects

7/1 – Nerf Quickdraw Squared
7/8 – Airplant Mobiles
7/15 – Pyrography (wood burning)
7/22 – Beeswax Candles

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
July 1
Time:
3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
▲Top
Close