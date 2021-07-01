Get your creative juices flowing on Thursday afternoons with our Teen Creative Club! We’ll meet outside at the library from 3-4PM to work on a different DIY arts and crafts project each week. This program is for students entering grades 5 – 12.

Please come prepared to spend the entire time outdoors. Masks appreciated and distancing is recommended. Program spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis – arrive on time!

Teen Creative Club Projects

7/1 – Nerf Quickdraw Squared

7/8 – Airplant Mobiles

7/15 – Pyrography (wood burning)

7/22 – Beeswax Candles