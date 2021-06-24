Get your creative juices flowing on Thursday afternoons with our Teen Creative Club! We’ll meet outside at the library from 3-4PM to work on a different DIY arts and crafts project each week. This program is for students entering grades 5 – 12.

Please come prepared to spend the entire time outdoors. Social distancing and facemasks are required for the duration of the program. Due to COVID19 precautions, all meetings have a firm 10-participant limit, so parents and younger kids will not be allowed to hang out with the group. Program spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis – arrive on time!

Teen Creative Club Projects

6/3 – 8-bit Fuse Bead Keychains

6/10 – Bird-Friendly Cat Collars & Reflective Dog Collar Bows

6/17 – Origami & Paper Airplanes

6/24 – LQBTQ+ Pride Rainbow Scratch Art