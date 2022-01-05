On the first and third Wednesday of each month, middle school and high school students can pick up a Teen Creativity Kit after school at the Library! Provided through a partnership with The Art Base, each kit contains supplies for a fun art project designed specifically for tweens and teens. Instructions (available in English and Spanish) will be included with your kit or available on our website at www.basaltlibrary.org/blog. To pick up a Teen Creativity Kit, students in grades 5 and up can stop by the Youth Services Office (located by the “trees” in the Youth Services branch) on Wednesdays starting at 2:30 PM.

Due to overwhelming demand, we are not able to reserve kits or hand them out early. Any remaining Teen Creativity Kits will be available for pick up after Wednesday in the Teen Outpost area. The activities in these kits are not suited for younger children. If we run out of kits or you want to try them with younger kids, you can view instructions and materials lists on our blog.

January 5th: Chinese New Year Lanterns

January 19th: Pony Bead Keychains