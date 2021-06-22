Teen Fly Fishing Clinic with Roaring Fork Conservancy

Get hooked on fly fishing in this three-day program with Roaring Fork Conservancy! For students entering grades 5 – 8, our Teen Fly Fishing Clinic will meet outside from 9AM – 12PM, June 21st – 23rd. This FREE program includes the basics of fly casting, an introduction to aquatic macroinvertebrates (AKA fish food), angler ethics, and a morning of fishing at Old Pond Park. All fishing equipment will be provided.

This program is free but registration is required by Friday, June 18th at bit.ly/teenflyfish. Limited spaces are available and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Further program details will be sent to registered participants the week of June 14th.