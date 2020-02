Celebrate National Poetry Month with a screening of the 1989 drama Dead Poets Society.

Set in 1956 at an elite boarding school, Robin Williams stars as an English teacher expanding his students’ minds through poetry. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you certainly won’t think of poetry quite the same way again. This Oscar-winning coming-of-age film is Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes with an Audience Score of 92%.