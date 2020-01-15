Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Teen Movies After School: “Now & Then”

March 3 @ 3:30 pm - 5:15 pm

Free

Join us for a screening of the 1995 coming-of-age girl-gang classic, Now and Then. Set in 1970s small-town America, four teenage girls spend their summer avoiding the neighborhood boys, speaking frankly about their changing lives and bodies, and attempting to solve a murder. Starring Christina Ricci, Thora Birch, Gaby Hoffmann, and Ashleigh Aston Moore, Now & Then is often referred to as the female version of “Stand By Me.” Rated PG-13.

Doors at 3:15 PM, the movie begins promptly at 3:30 PM.

Details

Date:
March 3
Time:
3:30 pm - 5:15 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
