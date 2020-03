May the 4th be with you! Celebrate with a Star Wars movie screening. Which Star Wars film will we be watching? YOU decide by voting ahead of time in the Teen Zone of the library! The film with the most votes by April 30th wins and will be shown after school on May the 4th. Doors open at 3:45, film begins promptly at 4:00 PM. Popcorn will be provided and costumes are encouraged!