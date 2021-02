In this two part program, teens will learn how to experiment and create their own music using Chrome Music Lab and Chrome Music Lab Song Maker. Taught by Brett Haynes of Carbondale Arts, this program will meet virtually via video chat on Wednesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 PM. This program is generously provided by Carbondale Arts.

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED BY SUNDAY, MARCH 21st.

More info at basaltlibrary.org