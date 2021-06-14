Teen Olympics: Ping-Pong Tournament

Compete in our Teen Summer Olympics for a chance to win extra entries into our Summer Reading Grand Prize drawings and bragging rights for the year! These friendly competitions are open to students entering 5th – 12th grade, and will be held outside from 3 – 4 PM. Masks appreciated and distancing is recommended.

7/27 Ping-Pong Tournament: Speed rounds of table tennis in a sudden-death tournament

7/29 Nerf Archery: Shoot foam-tipped arrows at a variety of targets. May the best shot win!

8/3 Pool Noodle Fencing: En guard! See if you can earn points fencing against your friends with a pool noodle, without getting hit yourself.

8/5 Lego Figure Canoe Slalom: Using upcycled materials and supplies, make a canoe for our lego figures to race in the side channel behind the library.

All materials are provided but REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED at bit.ly/teenolympics by 7/22 for our Ping-Pong Tournament and Nerf Archery, and by 7/29 for Poodle Noodle Fencing and the Lego Figure Canoe Slalom