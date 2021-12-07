Your community connector

Teen STEAM

January 20, 2022 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Free

Students in grades 5 and up can explore the intersection of science, technology, engineering, art, and math (S.T.E.A.M.) the third Thursday of each month after school! Each program will have a fun, open-ended S.T.E.A.M. project or maker-space supply setup that will challenge your critical thinking skills while allowing for creativity and experimentation.

On Thursday, January 20th, we’ll be building mini Rube Goldberg Machines with Lego bricks and other toys! Check out the OK Go music video below for an impressive Rube Goldberg Machine example.

January 20, 2022
4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Free
Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map

