Teen Zines

Before there were blogs or social media platforms, there were ZINES! A shortened version of the word “magazine,” zines are DIY publications of art, poetry, social commentary – whatever you want to express without anyone else’s permission! We’ll collaborate to create our very own Teen Zine for distribution at the Basalt Regional Library, with the topic and contents decided by YOU, the creators.

This program is for middle school students in grades 5 – 8. In our first meeting from 4 – 5 PM on Monday, April 12th, we’ll pick a theme, sort through our materials to find inspiration, and plan individual pages for each artist to contribute. On Wednesday, April 14th, teens will meet from 2 – 4 PM to create their Zine pages and create the final layout. Afterward, the Basalt Regional Library will use the age-old Zine tradition of photocopying to create the finished product, with copies for each contributor and distribution.

This program will be held outside at the library, rain or shine! Please come prepared to spend the entire program outdoors. Face masks and adherence to social distancing guidelines are required.